Ai-Media Technologies Limited (ASX:AIM) Insider Cheryl Hayman Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

Ai-Media Technologies Limited (ASX:AIM – Get Rating) insider Cheryl Hayman purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.56 ($0.41) per share, for a total transaction of A$28,000.00 ($20,740.74).

Ai-Media Technologies Company Profile

Ai-Media Technologies Limited provides a suite of technology-driven live and recorded captioning, transcription, and translation products and services in Australia, New Zealand, North America, and internationally. Its product lines include live enterprise, which provides live captions and interpretation in real time for government, corporates, and education; live broadcast that provides live captions in real time for broadcasters; and recorded, which provides recorded captions, subtitles, transcripts, and audio description.

