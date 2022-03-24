Aimia (TSE:AIM) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.88

Aimia Inc. (TSE:AIM – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.88 and traded as high as C$5.05. Aimia shares last traded at C$5.04, with a volume of 259,151 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut Aimia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Get Aimia alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.88. The stock has a market cap of C$481.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 10.87 and a current ratio of 11.25.

Aimia Inc, an investment holding company, focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aimia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.