Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Shares Up 2.9%

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $120.10 and last traded at $119.59. 4,054 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 5,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.25.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Airbus in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.58.

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

