AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

AJ Bell (LON:AJB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 405 ($5.33) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AJB. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of AJ Bell from GBX 420 ($5.53) to GBX 400 ($5.27) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AJ Bell from GBX 370 ($4.87) to GBX 320 ($4.21) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.28) target price on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AJ Bell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 397 ($5.23).

AJ Bell stock traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 297.20 ($3.91). The stock had a trading volume of 203,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.93, a current ratio of 8.22 and a quick ratio of 7.88. The company has a market capitalization of £1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 319.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 368.59. AJ Bell has a one year low of GBX 255.20 ($3.36) and a one year high of GBX 474.80 ($6.25).

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest that includes the provision of proprietary investment content and investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and selected funds for execution-only retail customers.

