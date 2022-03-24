Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akerna Corp. is a regulatory compliance technology company primarily in the cannabis space. The company offer MJ Platform(R) and Leaf Data Systems(R) platforms which provide clients and government entities with a central data management system for tracking regulated cannabis products from seed to product to shelf to customer through the complete supply chain. Akerna Corp., formerly known as MTech Acquisition Corp., is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Akerna in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Akerna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Akerna from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Akerna from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Akerna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.45.

Shares of KERN stock opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. Akerna has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $5.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average of $2.11.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.49). Akerna had a negative net margin of 143.97% and a negative return on equity of 34.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Akerna will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KERN. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Akerna by 28.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akerna by 22.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akerna by 4.5% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 106,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Akerna in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akerna by 61.2% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 27,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 10,588 shares in the last quarter. 12.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

