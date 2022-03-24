Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) will announce $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.38) to $0.67. Allegiant Travel posted earnings of ($3.58) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full year earnings of $7.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $10.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $16.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.64 to $22.24. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Allegiant Travel.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.05. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $496.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALGT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.70.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.85, for a total transaction of $319,849.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total value of $53,332.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,594 shares of company stock valued at $4,013,062. 16.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALGT. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 164.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 319,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,461,000 after buying an additional 198,847 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 146.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,189,000 after buying an additional 116,891 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 597,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,690,000 after acquiring an additional 81,131 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 147,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,611,000 after acquiring an additional 68,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 423,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,865,000 after acquiring an additional 62,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALGT traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $154.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,019. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.64. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $132.03 and a 1-year high of $255.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

