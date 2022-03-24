Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.25.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

In other news, insider Alison Moore sold 8,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $66,365.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 8,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total transaction of $67,960.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,833 shares of company stock valued at $442,595. 26.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 484.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,333 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $9.69 on Thursday. Allogene Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $36.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.74. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.90.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.07. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 667.74% and a negative return on equity of 25.83%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

