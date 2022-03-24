AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Shares Down 7.2%

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) traded down 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.72 and last traded at $7.81. 2,874 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 297,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.42.

ALVR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on AlloVir from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AlloVir in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AlloVir from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AlloVir from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.48. The company has a market cap of $512.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.75.

AlloVir ( NASDAQ:ALVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.21). On average, analysts predict that AlloVir, Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AlloVir news, Director Jeffrey S. Bornstein purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.87 per share, for a total transaction of $44,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Beek Jeroen B. Van sold 4,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $40,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,761 shares of company stock valued at $662,723 in the last 90 days. 55.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AlloVir by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,168,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,056,000 after acquiring an additional 354,993 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in AlloVir by 67,388.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 12,130 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in AlloVir during the 4th quarter worth $187,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in AlloVir during the 4th quarter worth $4,240,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in AlloVir during the 4th quarter worth $901,000. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

