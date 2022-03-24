AllSafe (ASAFE) Price Tops $0.0440 on Exchanges

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 374.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 24th. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $401,959.32 and $105.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AllSafe coin can now be purchased for about $0.0440 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AllSafe has traded up 466.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00023900 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe (CRYPTO:ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

