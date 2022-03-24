Allworth Financial LP Buys 565 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Exelon were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exelon by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Kings Point Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Vertical Research lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank lowered Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.90.

In other news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,538,647.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director William P. Bowers bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $196,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXC opened at $43.70 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $30.45 and a 52-week high of $44.73. The company has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 78.95%.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

