Allworth Financial LP Has $452,000 Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

PJP opened at $78.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.88 and a 200-day moving average of $78.36. Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 52-week low of $72.25 and a 52-week high of $83.23.

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

