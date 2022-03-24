Allworth Financial LP Purchases 441 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 57.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Danaher were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.
DHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.40.
Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.74%.
In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.
Danaher Company Profile (Get Rating)
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.
