Allworth Financial LP Trims Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,663 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 625.0% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the third quarter worth $77,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the third quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 533.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,326 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CEF opened at $19.45 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $20.44.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in London Good Delivery physical gold and silver bullion. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust was formed on October 26, 2017 and is domiciled in Canada.

