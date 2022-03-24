Alpha Real Trust (LON:ARTL) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $160.68

Shares of Alpha Real Trust Limited (LON:ARTL – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 160.68 ($2.12) and traded as low as GBX 142.89 ($1.88). Alpha Real Trust shares last traded at GBX 145.50 ($1.92), with a volume of 717 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £92.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31. The company has a current ratio of 94.96, a quick ratio of 61.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 150.86 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 160.49.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Alpha Real Trust’s payout ratio is currently 1.03%.

Alpha Real Trust Limited specializes in investments in securities, services, and other related businesses. The fund seeks to invest in the United Kingdom and Europe.

