Alphr finance (ALPHR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $27,868.00

Alphr finance (ALPHR) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. During the last seven days, Alphr finance has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. One Alphr finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0329 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges. Alphr finance has a market capitalization of $56,871.26 and approximately $27,868.00 worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Alphr finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00048359 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,051.70 or 0.07094434 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,017.70 or 1.00005421 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00044629 BTC.

Alphr finance Coin Profile

Alphr finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,729,085 coins. Alphr finance’s official Twitter account is @alphrfinance

Alphr finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphr finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alphr finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alphr finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alphr finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alphr finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.