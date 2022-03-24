Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Acquires New Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $343.41 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $320.62 and a 1 year high of $369.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $343.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $350.49.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.