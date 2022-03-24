Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Buys 739 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,170,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,172,000 after acquiring an additional 210,022 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,544,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,182,000 after acquiring an additional 147,003 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,445,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,540,000 after buying an additional 110,082 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,905,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,423,000 after buying an additional 32,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,516,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,959,000 after buying an additional 59,382 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHC stock opened at $37.82 on Thursday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $34.74 and a 52 week high of $44.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.90 and a 200-day moving average of $40.44.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.