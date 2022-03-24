Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $392,000 Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 60.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,031 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Illumina by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 16,076 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $476,000. J2 Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.06, for a total value of $38,706.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $419.25.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $339.79 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $378.89. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $302.79 and a 12-month high of $526.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $53.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.29, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Illumina Company Profile (Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.