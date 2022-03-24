Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Invests $205,000 in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 194 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,009 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,081 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total transaction of $1,276,935.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 10,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,113.59, for a total value of $11,865,301.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,576 shares of company stock worth $74,305,104. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSLA opened at $999.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 203.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $891.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $939.59. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $546.98 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company’s revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays set a $325.00 target price on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Tesla from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $935.68.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

