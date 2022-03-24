Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Purchases 11,872 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) by 216.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,872 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAGS. Palestra Capital Management LLC grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,571,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,960 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 3,882,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,729 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,278,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,650 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 964.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 999,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,670,000 after acquiring an additional 905,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,978,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,327,000 after acquiring an additional 534,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PAGS shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.42.

Shares of PAGS opened at $20.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.35 and its 200-day moving average is $29.74. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $61.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.54.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

