Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Sells 381 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2,141.9% during the third quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 22,643,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,123,770,000 after purchasing an additional 21,633,311 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,191 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 7.4% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,792,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,486,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,345 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,211,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,103,939,000 after purchasing an additional 81,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,968,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,033,915,000 after purchasing an additional 243,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $117.24 on Thursday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $245.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.88.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $14.95. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $247.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $203.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.12.

About Alibaba Group (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.