Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Trims Holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM – Get Rating) by 89.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,909 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 30.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its position in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 46.2% in the third quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 22,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares during the period. Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the third quarter valued at $482,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 440.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 44,451 shares during the period.

Get ProShares Short Russell2000 alerts:

NYSEARCA:RWM opened at $22.33 on Thursday. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a 52 week low of $19.26 and a 52 week high of $24.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.61.

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short Russell2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short Russell2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.