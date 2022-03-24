Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $16.21

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.21 and traded as high as $19.32. Altius Minerals shares last traded at $18.88, with a volume of 34,870 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATUSF. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altius Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.05.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0546 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 1.21%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Altius Minerals stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Altius Minerals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ATUSF)

Altius Minerals Corp. explores and develops mineral properties. It is a diversified minerals royalty company with focus on the generation and acquisition of mineral resource projects, royalties and investments. The royalty interests include mining operations that produce thermal and metallurgical coal, potash, nickel, copper and cobalt.

