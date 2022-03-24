Amarillo National Bank Raises Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Amarillo National Bank lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,396 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 1.2% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% in the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Edward Jones upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $342.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.48.

HD stock traded up $0.97 on Thursday, hitting $318.02. 63,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,044,282. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $288.99 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $342.42 and a 200-day moving average of $362.62. The stock has a market cap of $332.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

Home Depot Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.