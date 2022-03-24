Amarillo National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Amarillo National Bank boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,626 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 236.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 46.5% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in Visa by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.54.

Visa stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $215.36. The company had a trading volume of 40,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,733,059. The stock has a market cap of $412.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.67 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $215.56 and a 200 day moving average of $216.47.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,317 shares of company stock valued at $6,067,213. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile (Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.