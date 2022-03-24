AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Given Consensus Rating of “Sell” by Brokerages

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Sell” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

In other news, Director Lee Wittlinger sold 17,722 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $264,943.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin M. Connor sold 11,791 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $329,086.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 813,701 shares of company stock valued at $17,050,329 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.72% of the company’s stock.

AMC stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.23. 67,289,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,660,375. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.02. AMC Entertainment has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $72.62. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.43.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 621.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.