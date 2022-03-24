American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.83.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AEL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company.

In other news, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 10,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $458,092.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $822,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,713 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,124 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 205.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AEL traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $40.04. 281,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,991. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.14. American Equity Investment Life has a fifty-two week low of $27.12 and a fifty-two week high of $44.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $514.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.04 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 12.85%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

