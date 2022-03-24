American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.530-$1.590 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE AMH traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $38.30. 4,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,607,162. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.03. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $32.14 and a 52-week high of $44.07.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $338.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is presently 180.00%.

AMH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.50 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.69.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $32,397.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 78,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,412,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 4,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

