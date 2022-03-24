Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.65.

USAS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Americas Silver from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Americas Silver from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

Get Americas Silver alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americas Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 116,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 54,696 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 104,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 41,568 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,350,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after buying an additional 1,797,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,876,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 270,919 shares in the last quarter. 24.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Americas Silver stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $1.12. 719,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,800. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Americas Silver has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $2.49.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.14). Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 354.41% and a negative return on equity of 64.78%. Analysts expect that Americas Silver will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Americas Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.