Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.000-$1.100 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.36.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

COLD stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,289,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,617. Americold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $40.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of -223.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.11.

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.09). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $716.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Americold Realty Trust’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -733.27%.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $247,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 480,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,740,000 after acquiring an additional 14,421 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 472,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 313,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,288,000 after acquiring an additional 59,604 shares during the period. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 58,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 6,417 shares during the period.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.