Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Position Decreased by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,008 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $5,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,675,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $706,775,000 after buying an additional 29,863 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,239,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,620,000 after purchasing an additional 61,401 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,147,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,696,000 after buying an additional 53,706 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,296,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,522,000 after buying an additional 34,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 3.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,218,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,713,000 after buying an additional 40,595 shares during the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMP shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.85.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider John R. Hutt sold 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.02, for a total value of $415,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 16,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.09, for a total transaction of $4,881,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 59,719 shares of company stock worth $18,459,090 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $303.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $298.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.93. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.18 and a 12-month high of $332.37. The firm has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.52.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.77 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Ameriprise Financial (Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.