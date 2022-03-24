Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Acquired by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,046,000 after acquiring an additional 130,430 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 10.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 995,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,726,000 after buying an additional 96,639 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 4.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,234,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 7.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider John R. Hutt sold 1,285 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.02, for a total value of $415,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 6,444 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total value of $2,022,642.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,719 shares of company stock worth $18,459,090 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMP traded up $6.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $309.70. 7,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,371. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.18 and a 1 year high of $332.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.93. The stock has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.52.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.59%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMP shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.85.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

