Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co reduced its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Amgen were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Amgen by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 239,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,949,000 after purchasing an additional 63,504 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its position in Amgen by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 50,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,433,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $235.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,291,131. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $261.00. The company has a market cap of $132.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $228.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.04.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 75.27%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.12.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

