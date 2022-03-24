Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Sets New 1-Year High at $35.74

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.74 and last traded at $34.44, with a volume of 1800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.45.

AMPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.25. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 0.64.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 14.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $337,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rong Zhou sold 20,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $530,734.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,104 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,931. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMPH. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,350,000 after purchasing an additional 72,625 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 253.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 35.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 113,927.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 12,532 shares during the period. 59.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

