Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) Shares Gap Down to $8.17

Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.17, but opened at $7.88. Amryt Pharma shares last traded at $7.96, with a volume of 144 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amryt Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of Amryt Pharma from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Amryt Pharma from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Amryt Pharma from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Amryt Pharma from $40.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.18. The stock has a market cap of $509.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.85 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amryt Pharma by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 6,069,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,554,000 after purchasing an additional 268,027 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Amryt Pharma by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,544,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,280,000 after acquiring an additional 287,463 shares during the last quarter. MPM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,160,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amryt Pharma by 142.7% during the 3rd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,759,000 after acquiring an additional 960,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,601,000. 49.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

