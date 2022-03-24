Analysts Anticipate CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $135.67 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) will report sales of $135.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CRA International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $137.32 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $134.01 million. CRA International reported sales of $146.52 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRA International will report full year sales of $588.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $583.85 million to $594.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $624.35 million, with estimates ranging from $619.92 million to $629.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CRA International.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. CRA International had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $134.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ CRAI traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $85.77. 164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,066. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.51. CRA International has a 52 week low of $66.50 and a 52 week high of $116.71. The company has a market cap of $634.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.75%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in CRA International by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 326,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,470,000 after acquiring an additional 9,343 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD raised its position in CRA International by 0.6% in the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 293,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CRA International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CRA International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in CRA International by 9.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 51,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

