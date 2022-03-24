Analysts Anticipate EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) to Post $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. EVO Payments reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.17. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover EVO Payments.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $133.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded EVO Payments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup raised EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVOP opened at $23.17 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.47. EVO Payments has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $30.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -579.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.60.

In other news, Director Gregory S. Pope purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.61 per share, with a total value of $452,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVOP. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in EVO Payments by 147.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 34,285 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in EVO Payments by 433.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 239,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after purchasing an additional 194,331 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in EVO Payments by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in EVO Payments by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in EVO Payments by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 113,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 66,557 shares during the last quarter. 59.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

