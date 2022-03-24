Analysts Anticipate Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.27 Billion

Brokerages expect Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) to post sales of $6.27 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.63 billion and the highest is $7.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan posted sales of $4.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full year sales of $26.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.70 billion to $31.26 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $25.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.84 billion to $33.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Freeport-McMoRan.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

Shares of FCX stock traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.45. 17,843,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,224,928. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12-month low of $29.44 and a 12-month high of $51.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.38%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,561,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 164,670 shares of company stock worth $7,002,730. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth $479,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 78,310 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,049,426 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $43,792,000 after buying an additional 89,147 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Options Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth $328,000. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

