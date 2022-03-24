Analysts Anticipate Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) to Post $0.47 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.49. Hormel Foods posted earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hormel Foods.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.86.

In related news, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $780,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $402,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,676 shares of company stock valued at $1,732,815 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,141,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,410,000 after buying an additional 1,079,695 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,688,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,275,000 after buying an additional 558,537 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,780,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,613,000 after buying an additional 2,463,310 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 21.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,680,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,907,000 after buying an additional 1,005,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,471,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,625,000 after buying an additional 172,737 shares in the last quarter. 41.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HRL opened at $49.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.60. Hormel Foods has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $53.19. The company has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.10.

About Hormel Foods (Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

