Analysts Anticipate IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) to Announce $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for IBEX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.37. IBEX reported earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IBEX will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for IBEX.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. IBEX had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IBEX shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on IBEX from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on IBEX from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IBEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of IBEX by 127.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in IBEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in IBEX by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in IBEX by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in IBEX by 288.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 21,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBEX traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,090. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.67. The company has a market capitalization of $298.88 million, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. IBEX has a 52-week low of $10.77 and a 52-week high of $25.50.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

