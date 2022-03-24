Analysts Anticipate StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for StarTek’s earnings. StarTek posted earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 266.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that StarTek will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.47 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for StarTek.

Get StarTek alerts:

StarTek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. StarTek had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $178.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.54 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of StarTek from $9.50 to $5.50 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StarTek from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of StarTek from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of StarTek in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of StarTek from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, StarTek presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRT. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of StarTek in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of StarTek by 582.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in StarTek during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in StarTek during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in StarTek during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. 16.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SRT remained flat at $$4.13 during trading hours on Thursday. 59,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,244. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.58. StarTek has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $8.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.33 million, a PE ratio of 137.71 and a beta of 1.49.

StarTek Company Profile (Get Rating)

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on StarTek (SRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for StarTek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StarTek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.