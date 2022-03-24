Analysts Anticipate Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) to Post $0.59 EPS

Analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.59 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. Tri Pointe Homes also posted earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will report full year earnings of $4.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.26. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $6.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tri Pointe Homes.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 11.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $20.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.54. Tri Pointe Homes has a 12 month low of $18.87 and a 12 month high of $28.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

