Analysts Anticipate Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) to Post $0.84 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCNGet Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.84 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.90. Waste Connections reported earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.88. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Waste Connections.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCNGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.23%. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share.

WCN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.13.

NYSE:WCN traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $133.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,288,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,893. The company has a market capitalization of $34.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Connections has a 12 month low of $105.13 and a 12 month high of $138.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.181 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.82%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 2.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,991,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,245,000 after buying an additional 205,348 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,147,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,479,000 after buying an additional 1,766,471 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,027,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $822,650,000 after buying an additional 722,146 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,936,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $809,910,000 after buying an additional 567,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at $575,800,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

