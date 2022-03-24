Analysts Expect EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) to Post $0.93 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seventeen analysts have provided estimates for EQT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.88. EQT posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 210%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EQT will report full year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $5.42. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $7.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow EQT.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

EQT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on EQT from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.22.

NYSE EQT traded up $2.04 on Thursday, reaching $30.74. 13,936,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,419,136. EQT has a 12 month low of $15.71 and a 12 month high of $31.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.83. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of -7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.47%.

EQT announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 13th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas producer to purchase up to 13.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in EQT in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in EQT in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in EQT by 117.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EQT in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 1,602.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company engaged in the supplying, transmitting, and distribution of natural gas. It has operations in the Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

