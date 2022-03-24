Analysts Expect FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) to Announce -$0.82 EPS

Analysts forecast that FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) will report ($0.82) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for FibroGen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.01). FibroGen reported earnings per share of ($0.78) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full year earnings of ($3.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.18) to ($1.44). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.39) to ($0.76). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow FibroGen.

Get FibroGen alerts:

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.79). FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 93.23% and a negative net margin of 123.25%. The company had revenue of $16.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 74.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of FibroGen from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FibroGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FibroGen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.43.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 2,622.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 231,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 223,038 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 13.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 190,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 23,225 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 73.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 78,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 33,100 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 0.5% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,446,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,780,000 after buying an additional 7,285 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 277.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 54,561 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FGEN traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,322. FibroGen has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $36.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.14 and its 200-day moving average is $13.00.

FibroGen Company Profile (Get Rating)

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FibroGen (FGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.