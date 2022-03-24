Analysts Expect Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) to announce ($0.52) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Glaukos’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.47) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.60). Glaukos reported earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 147.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glaukos will report full year earnings of ($2.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.74) to ($1.84). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.37). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Glaukos.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $73.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.27 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 16.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

GKOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. William Blair raised shares of Glaukos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 100.0% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Glaukos during the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Glaukos by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GKOS traded down $0.36 on Monday, reaching $54.70. 1,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,965. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.65 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.62. Glaukos has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $98.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a current ratio of 7.67.

About Glaukos (Get Rating)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Glaukos (GKOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.