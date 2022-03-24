Analysts Expect Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $291.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) will announce sales of $291.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $283.17 million to $302.58 million. Hostess Brands posted sales of $265.42 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full year sales of $1.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hostess Brands.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $297.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TWNK. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Hostess Brands by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 105,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ TWNK traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.97. 88,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,703,593. Hostess Brands has a 1 year low of $14.21 and a 1 year high of $22.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Hostess Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hostess Brands (TWNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.