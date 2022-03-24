Analysts Expect Loyalty Ventures Inc (NASDAQ:LYLT) to Post $0.35 EPS

Brokerages predict that Loyalty Ventures Inc (NASDAQ:LYLT – Get Rating) will announce $0.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Loyalty Ventures’ earnings. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Loyalty Ventures will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.50 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Loyalty Ventures.

Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $238.59 million during the quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Loyalty Ventures in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

LYLT traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,763. Loyalty Ventures has a fifty-two week low of $17.13 and a fifty-two week high of $98.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.48.

Loyalty Ventures Inc is a provider of tech-enabled, data-driven consumer loyalty solutions through its Canadian AIR MILES(R) Reward Program and loyalty business. Loyalty Ventures Inc is based in DALLAS.

