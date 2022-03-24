Analysts Expect National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) to Announce $0.77 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.77 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.77. National Retail Properties reported earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full year earnings of $3.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow National Retail Properties.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 39.94% and a return on equity of 7.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Retail Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Retail Properties stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 648,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,333. The company has a quick ratio of 8.63, a current ratio of 8.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. National Retail Properties has a 1-year low of $40.65 and a 1-year high of $50.33. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.40%.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

