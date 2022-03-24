Analysts Expect NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) will post $12.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for NeoGames’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.30 million to $13.30 million. NeoGames posted sales of $13.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NeoGames will report full-year sales of $51.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $47.80 million to $54.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $53.10 million, with estimates ranging from $47.40 million to $58.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NeoGames.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.09). NeoGames had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NGMS shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of NeoGames from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeoGames from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ NGMS traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.35. The company had a trading volume of 129,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,225. NeoGames has a twelve month low of $11.59 and a twelve month high of $73.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.64 million, a PE ratio of 84.41 and a beta of 2.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.42 and its 200-day moving average is $29.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in NeoGames in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in NeoGames in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. 54.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

